Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $191.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,993. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

