Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 26,384 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 69.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,384 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,309 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,746. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BE traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.