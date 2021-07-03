Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 156,161 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 134.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,161 shares during the quarter. XPeng makes up approximately 0.4% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPEV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,694,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,022,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion and a PE ratio of -27.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

