KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Update

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPTSF opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.50. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

