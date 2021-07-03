Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHG opened at $48.56 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

