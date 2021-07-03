Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC lowered Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.96. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

