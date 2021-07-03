Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Financial Contrast

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 1.71% 17.85% 5.49%

0.4% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sendas Distribuidora and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 1 7 0 0 1.88

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $6.99 billion 0.65 $271.21 million N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize $85.36 billion 0.37 $1.60 billion $2.58 11.63

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has higher revenue and earnings than Sendas Distribuidora.

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize beats Sendas Distribuidora on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.