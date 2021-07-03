KOK Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One KOK coin can now be bought for $1.48 or 0.00004295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $158.65 million and $2.42 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KOK has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KOK Coin Profile

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

