Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KNRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

