KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 30.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 553,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 239,093 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in KLA were worth $182,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 29.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in KLA by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in KLA by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in KLA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,025. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

