Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) Short Interest Down 27.4% in June

Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,233. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90. Kismet Acquisition One has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSMT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,284,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

