Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Get Kion Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KIGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

KIGRY opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kion Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kion Group (KIGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.