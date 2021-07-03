Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,005 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Kimberly-Clark worth $49,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after acquiring an additional 375,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,502,000 after buying an additional 260,560 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB stock opened at $134.35 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.07.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

