KeyCorp Comments on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the retailer will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. KeyCorp has a “Sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

