Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Down 37.1% in June

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the May 31st total of 498,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

KYN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 407,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,899. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYN. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5,941.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,995,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,129 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $3,092,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,639,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,613,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

