KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 169,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,483,309 shares.The stock last traded at $17.65 and had previously closed at $17.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 369,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after buying an additional 1,737,379 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $368,000.

About KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.