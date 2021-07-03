Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Get Kamada alerts:

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Kamada has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. Analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kamada by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 56.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kamada by 143,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 140,741 shares during the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.