K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNT. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on K92 Mining from C$11.75 to C$11.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.32. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$9.24.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

