Jupiter (JUP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.77 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $992,774.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

