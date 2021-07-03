Juggernaut Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.07 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $45.34 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00003306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

