JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,087 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $277.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.14. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $215.60 and a 1 year high of $277.82.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.