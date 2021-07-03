JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 10,371 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of TG Therapeutics worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,351,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,240,000 after buying an additional 743,313 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 628,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,678,000 after buying an additional 398,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,359,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

