JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARKAY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners raised Arkema from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.29. Arkema has a twelve month low of $95.95 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arkema will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $2.528 per share. This is an increase from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

