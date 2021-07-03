JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 148,538 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 337.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSOS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 719.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $40.60 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56.

