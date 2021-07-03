JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 54,898 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 14,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.39.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.