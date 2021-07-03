JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 28 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 30 target price on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a CHF 26 target price on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 39 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 26 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 28.08.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

