Jonestrading Reaffirms Buy Rating for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Jonestrading reissued their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.99. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). Equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

