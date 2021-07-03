Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,947 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $60,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,327. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.93. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

