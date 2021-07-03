Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 9,084 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $19,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

IWN stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $165.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,854. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.74 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.43.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

