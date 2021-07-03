Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $33.40 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

JNJ stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.98. 9,060,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,446,448. The firm has a market cap of $444.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

