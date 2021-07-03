Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $67,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.34.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.88. 969,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $180.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

