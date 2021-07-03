Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 19,550 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 563,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $52,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 21.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.30. 1,498,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,315. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $103.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

