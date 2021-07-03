John Wood Group’s (WDGJF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.