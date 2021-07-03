John Wood Group’s (WDGJF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

