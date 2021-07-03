John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
NYSE:HPI opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.09. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $21.92.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.