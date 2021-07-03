JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

JELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.55.

NYSE:JELD opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after buying an additional 938,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,573,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,619 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,745,000 after purchasing an additional 412,480 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

