Jefferies Financial Group Increases Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $40.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $2,110,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.