Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.