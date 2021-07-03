Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BHP Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $6.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.03.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.70. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

