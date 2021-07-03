Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for General Mills in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.22 on Friday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after purchasing an additional 124,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,806 shares of company stock worth $3,607,264 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

