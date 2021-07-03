Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in June

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 265,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,142.3 days.

Shares of JDEPF remained flat at $$38.77 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,270. Jde Peets has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JDEPF. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jde Peets has an average rating of “Hold”.

