JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 715,255 shares during the period. JD.com comprises 5.9% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of JD.com worth $156,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter worth about $8,565,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,393,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,222,000 after purchasing an additional 855,625 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

JD stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $76.23. 8,016,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,945,218. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.08. The firm has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

