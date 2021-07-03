Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Head-To-Head Review

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Jack in the Box and Mitchells & Butlers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack in the Box 14.38% -19.33% 8.12% Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A

Jack in the Box has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jack in the Box and Mitchells & Butlers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack in the Box $1.02 billion 2.42 $89.76 million $4.65 23.92 Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion 0.86 -$142.90 million ($0.08) -47.25

Jack in the Box has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitchells & Butlers. Mitchells & Butlers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jack in the Box, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jack in the Box and Mitchells & Butlers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack in the Box 1 4 11 0 2.63 Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00

Jack in the Box presently has a consensus price target of $121.94, indicating a potential upside of 9.61%. Given Jack in the Box’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jack in the Box is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Summary

Jack in the Box beats Mitchells & Butlers on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 1,738 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

