Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,770,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 16,680,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,286,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,618,392. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.84. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.