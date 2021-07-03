iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock to Split on Monday, July 19th (NYSEARCA:IHI)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 19th. The 6-1 split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $366.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.41. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $266.27 and a fifty-two week high of $367.14.

