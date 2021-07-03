iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,310 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $113.68 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $78.23 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

