iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,000 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the May 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,036,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 120,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of AAXJ opened at $93.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.05. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

