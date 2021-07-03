iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,000 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the May 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,036,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 120,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of AAXJ opened at $93.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.05. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

