iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 128,841 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,635.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $27.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

