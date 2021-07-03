iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,800 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 220,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.59. The stock had a trading volume of 382,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,081. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.08. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $82.34.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.