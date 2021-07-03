IoTeX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.19 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $186.43 million and approximately $22.19 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00100342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00053859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.46 or 0.00694654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

