Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce sales of $207.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.20 million to $208.90 million. Investors Bancorp reported sales of $192.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year sales of $832.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $843.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $880.85 million, with estimates ranging from $863.90 million to $897.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 450.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,593 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,941,000 after acquiring an additional 306,078 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,833,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISBC opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.